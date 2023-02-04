Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Having made Calum Butcher their ninth transfer window signing on the morning of the game, Motherwell fielded new arrivals Jon Obika and Jack Aitchison in a front two but left them completely isolated.

Kevin van Veen and Stuart McKinstry - two of the Steelmen's best players this season - were thrown on after the break but couldn't effect a revival.

There was no cohesion, no disenable style of play, and no creativity from Steven Hammell's team.

The only positive on their gloomy day was the fact the bottom four all lost, preventing Motherwell falling deeper into the mire.