Just a few weeks after Ange Postecoglou became Tottenham Hotspur manager, the club's all-time top goalscorer and talisman Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich.

The 58-year-old Australian discussed losing the England captain in an interview with Gary Lineker on Football Focus.

"Harry was brilliant throughout," said Postecoglou. "Half of me was gutted because you want to work with the best players and he is a hell of a striker and I thought he could help me.

"I got a sense that he was at the stage of his career where he wanted another challenge and you can understand that. I was planning [for playing] without him.

"He has left an indelible mark at this football club, will go down as one of the greats, and we need to move on. Football clubs move on."

Tottenham have gone 15 years without silverware since winning the 2008 League Cup, and fell just short of European qualification last season.

Postecoglou added: "It can't just be a desperation for just a trophy. This club is more than that. I don't see this as a club where just a trophy is enough. I know why there is a such a desperation because there's been such a long drought, but it is not what I want to build.

"I want to build a club where every year we are fighting for trophies.

"I have always made decisions against the backdrop I will be here forever, knowing full well I won't be.

"There's always going to be this clock ticking against your tenure and if you let that drive you, you will go mad. I have never seen it work. I have always looked at it thinking 'I will be here for 10 years' and I have never been anywhere more than three years."

Read the full story here