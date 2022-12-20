Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper believes there is "a lot more to come" from Patson Daka.

Daka, 24, has three Premier League goals in 14 appearances this season, just two fewer than he managed in the whole of the previous campaign.

"The first part of the season I think he's done really well," Piper told the When You're Smiling podcast.

"When we think back to last season when he was introduced, the pitch time he got, you can see there's a real player in there. It will take him a little time to settle into the pace of the Premier League.

"I like his movement, it obviously reminds me of Vardy and I think he can learn a lot off Vardy. I think he's said he watches him a lot. He can finish.

"I think there's a lot more to come from him.

"It's not going to happen overnight but I think what we have seen early this season has been encouraging. He has to keep his head down and keep working, which he will do as he comes across as that sort of character.

"It would be nice over the next five or six games if he hits the net a bit as it will take his confidence to the next level."

Listen to the episode on BBC Sounds here