Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to MOTD: "It was madness from the first second. We kept trying and dominating the game. We had a mountain to climb and we took it bit by bit.

"We had the hunger to go for the first goal. From then the atmosphere changed. Reiss Nelson hasn’t featured much because he has been injured. He comes on and puts in that performance. It was incredible to experience the emotion with the crowd. It's going to stick with us.

"I am going to remember this day for a few things. I loved the initiative, the courage, their personality and the way they made things happen.

"When its ugly and when its difficult, that’s what big teams do. We have to make it easier for ourselves. But this is the Premier League.

"The opponents are good and they make it hard for you. Now we have the Europa League – many games coming up. We’re going to need everyone at their best."