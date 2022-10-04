M﻿att Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham’s defeat in the north London derby was not so much the sum of all fears, but the confirmation of all concerns.

The Premier League table continues to portray Spurs as being a credible top-four bet, but for anyone who’s watched us play this season, the reality is far less encouraging.

On Saturday, Arsenal were the superior side in every respect. Antonio Conte left the Emirates without a single crumb of comfort.

The Italian’s wing-back strategy lies in tatters. Sergio Reguilon has been loaned out to Atletico Madrid - where, incidentally, the boy has yet to make a first-team start.

Emerson Royal has been no better, perhaps reflecting how little Barcelona paid Real Betis for him just a few months before they pretty much tripled their investment.

As far as Conte’s midfield is concerned, the absence of creativity has turned Tottenham into a predictable, one-trick pony.

This is Tottenham’s third coach in a row to have opted for an unappealing, low-block strategy, which is made all the more confusing by the number of transfer windows that have been and gone.

It’s almost as if the Spurs board are focused on what fits their spreadsheet best.