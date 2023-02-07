Ex-skipper urges 'no brainer' Tillman signing for Rangers

Making Malik Tillman a permanent transfer should be a "no-brainer" for Rangers this summer, says the club's former skipper Barry Ferguson. (Go Radio via Football Scotland, external)

Former Ibrox star Brian Laudrup reckons this month's Viaplay final is a chance for Rangers to sow seeds of psychological doubt in Celtic, which could affect next season's title race. (Daily Mail, print edition)

