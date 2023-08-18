Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League game against Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On potential signings, he said: "We are working on a new midfielder, but I don’t know the situation. We have to adapt and play a different way, we are looking at different strategies because Moises [Caicedo] is a unique and top player. Without him we have to find the right balance."

On Evan Ferguson, he said: "Evan is another unique player in our team. He is very young, it’s difficult for me to decide the first XI, I have to put great players on the bench. But I think he has improved, he still hasn’t reached his full potential and can improve a lot."

The Italian provided an update on Albion's squad availability: "Everyone is good for Saturday's game, we don’t have a problem."

He added: "Tariq [Lamptey] will play for the Under-21s today so he can be in the best condition. In September the Europa League begins and we will need the full squad available, including Tariq."

On Saturday's opponents, he said: "Wolves played a fantastic game against Manchester United, they didn’t deserve to lose. We know well the coach of Wolves, we played against his team twice last season."

