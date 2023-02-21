Man City v RB Leipzig: Pick of the stats

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has scored six goals in four previous appearances against RB Leipzig (all for Borussia Dortmund), at an average of one every 60 minutes.

Among managers to have taken charge of 50 or more Champions League matches, City boss Pep Guardiola has the highest win percentage (63% - 97 wins from 154 games).

City have only lost one of their previous 17 matches against German sides in the competition (W14 D2), scoring an average of 2.6 goals per game across these fixtures. Their only defeat was actually by Leipzig in last season’s group stage, though Guardiola's team had already qualified for the knockout rounds going into that fixture.