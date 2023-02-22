'Beale has brought winning mentality' - Barisic

Rangers fullback Borna Barisic says that manager Michael Beale has given the players the belief they need to win Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic.

“Our recent games since he came in has given us a lot of confidence. I think we are in very good form and good shape.

“He has changed the system. He has been here before and he knows what some players like to play. We have also raised the standards at training and in games. We can present what we do in training in the games. He changed a lot in a very good way and results show that.

"The way we train, the way we think, the way we are talking we changed in a good way, and [have] the mentality of winning.”