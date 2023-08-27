'Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly' - Archer

Cameron Archer said playing regular football was one of the key factors behind his move to Sheffield United from Aston Villa.

The striker has signed a four-year deal with the Blades for an undisclosed fee.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly. That's something I want to do now.

"I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football, that was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself. Hopefully I can do that here.

"Sheffield United have a long history of developing players in terms of playing and hopefully making better people as well."