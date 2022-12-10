Analysis: Beale starts with small step in the right direction

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland at Ibrox

It's impossible to read too much into a fixture like this but it is already clear that this will be a very different Rangers side under Michael Beale than what we saw under his predecessor.

The set up seemed more aligned to what the new manager was part of under Steven Gerrard. How that works when domestic fixtures resume this week we shall see. It may take time to bed in but the intention seems clear.

There was, at times, more fluidity in the approach, albeit without the consistency and intensity Beale will demand.

Ryan Kent was deployed with greater freedom to sit in central areas where he seemed more impactful and difficult to pin down in his 45 minutes.

Malik Tillman showed a real desire to come from deep and get on the end of things, something that Beale will surely want to see week in, week out. Beale certainly talked Tillman up post-match and stated he wants him to stay at the club if a deal can be done.

In truth though, the opposition seemed to be going through the motions for the main part and are behind in their preparations for the second half of the season.

This was a small step, one that will bring a degree of confidence in what they are trying to do, with a number of players to return to bolster options.

Greater intensity will be required when the real action returns, with little margin for error given Celtic's healthy lead at the top of the Premiership.