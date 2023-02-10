Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

The way Todd Boehly and co react - or don't react - to Chelsea's form over the last part of the season will be revealing.

Under Roman Abramovich, Graham Potter would surely have gone in January in a desperate attempt to qualify again for Champions League football. Instead, or perhaps regardless, the club broke yet more transfer records.

Chelsea are 10 points, and five clubs, off fourth place and have away fixtures at Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City to come, as well as West Ham on Saturday. It's not looking good on that front.

While responsibility for improved results and performances lies with Potter, one wonders if the new ownership group recognises two or three summer signings as mistakes and accepts that missing an entire side's worth of talent for months on end will always have an impact.

Potter has been coaching with one hand behind his back. Rarely has he had Reece James or N'Golo Kante to call upon - pound for pound probably the two best players at the club - in addition to fellow absentees Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Furthermore, somehow Chelsea still have no obvious number nine or a defensive-minded midfielder, while Edouard Mendy suffered an inopportune loss of confidence before getting injured too.

No-one at Stamford Bridge will be happy with how this season has progressed, but the results Potter yielded at previous clubs haven't vanished and this is about the most chaotic time to be in charge.

Will the new owners have already had these conversations behind the scenes? And, barring a complete collapse, will they give Potter the rest of the calendar year to sort things out, Champions League or no Champions League?