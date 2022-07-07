West Ham manager David Moyes says new signing Flynn Downes can follow in the footsteps of other players the club has already progressed from Championship to Premier League football.

Downes - a boyhood West Ham fan - joined the Hammers from Swansea on a five-year deal worth around £12m on Thursday.

“We are pleased to have signed Flynn and are looking forward to bringing him into the group,” Moyes - who was involved in the scouting of 23-year-old Downes - told the West Ham website., external

“We think he's got good energy. We think he's got a lot of things which we have about our team, which we would want to keep and want to add to. I'm looking forward to it.

“We brought Jarrod Bowen from a similar situation at Hull, so we're always trying to find boys from the Championship who we think are going to step up to become Premier League players. I'm hoping that Flynn does. I think there's a good chance as he's got an awful lot of good attributes.”