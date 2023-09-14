Rodgers on Abada injury, derby win & Champions League
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Celtic's Premiership game with Dundee this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:
Liel Abada being ruled out for three to four months is unfortunate but provides an opportunity for someone else to step in and impress.
Reo Hatate is available again after injury, while Luis Palma could make his debut but won't return from Honduras duty until Friday.
On leaving the likes of Maik Nawrocki – who is injured - and Alexandro Bernabei out of Celtic’s Champions League squad, Rodgers said he had to approach it “strategically” and ensure positions had adequate cover.
On Celtic’s current bad luck with injuries, he says: “I’d rather have it now. It was well documented the players we had missing against Rangers, but the glue that keeps us together always is our togetherness, personality and organisation.”
The derby win at Ibrox was a “real galvanising performance and result” for the squad.
Roders is relishing Celtic’s upcoming Champions League campaign where the club are “going up a few notches in terms of levels”.
Rodgers says new signings don’t realise the expectation at Celtic and mental strength required to play for the club until they arrive.
It’s up to Celtic to “find the solutions” against Dundee if they sit deep in a similar manner to St Johnstone who took a point from Parkhead last month.