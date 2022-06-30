Going forward Raphinha will be a greater loss for Leeds than Kalvin Phillips, according to Beren Cross from Leeds Live., external

Manchester City have agreed a fee for Kalvin Phillips, while Chelsea have joined the race to sign Raphinha, who has also been the subject of a bid from Arsenal and interest from Barcelona.

Asked which player will prove the biggest loss, Cross told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "In this new system under Jesse Marsch, Kalvin missed a great deal of last season and came in towards the back end.

"You would argue that what we saw in a rusty Kalvin Phillips getting back into his best form. From what we saw this system doesn’t quite suit him as well as Marcelo Bielsa's system did.

"But Raphinha I think has got that mercurial quality about him, he can turn any game on its head, he can score a goal from nothing and has that speed and incisive pace to play in this Marsch system which does seem to base a lot of its prowess on counter-attacking. If you were to push me I would probably say Raphinha."

On the Brazilian's likely departure, he added: "I think there is a resignation now. Most football fans will come to understand that most players have a shelf life at a certain club, especially when those players are the better ones in their side when they have clearly got ambitions to achieve things in their careers.

"Whilst it’s not nice the idea of Leeds losing arguably their best player, I think most fans have understood to have a player of that quality for two years has actually been a pleasant surprise to be honest.

"Very quickly it became clear Leeds had a good deal and since then he has just gone into the stratosphere as Leeds’ talisman."

