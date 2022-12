Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was an unused substitute as USA lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the last 16 of the World Cup.

First half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind put Louis van Gaal's side firmly in control, before a fortuitous goal from Haji Wright gave USA hope.

However, a late third from the impressive Denzel Dumfries ensured the Dutch would progress to the quarter-finals.

Match report: Netherlands 3-1 USA