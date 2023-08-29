'Next managerial appointment is crucial & Hibs can't afford to dither'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Lee Johnson’s tenure at Hibs came to an end this weekend as Ben Kensell and the Hibernian board finally called time on his spell in charge after watching the team stumble to their third successive league defeat.

The knives had been out for Johnson since the embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Andorrans Inter Club d’Escalades in Hibs’ first Conference League qualifier, and while Johnson would ultimately win the tie emphatically, irreparable damage had been done.

That he would take his team past a much more challenging side in Swiss club, Luzern, gained him only a small amount of credit with a support who had become increasingly frustrated at Hibs’ domestic form.

While the 5-0 reverse to Aston Villa didn’t help Johnson’s case it probably did little to harm it, given the circa £500m difference in the sides’ squad values. Most fans were happy to make allowances for a heavy defeat to a team that contained a World Cup winner as well as Scotland’s most precious backside, otherwise known as John McGinn.

It did, however, mean the weekend’s game at home to Livingston took on extra importance. Having already lost at home to St Mirren and away to Motherwell, a win at Easter Road was essential.

Instead, Johnson watched his side capitulate in the worst manner – the entire first half passed without a meaningful attempt on goal from the home side. Livingston opened the scoring with a goal that could scarcely be easier.

In his post-match interview Johnson would lament the propensity for the defence to concede from chances down the right-hand side, however it was his job to sort that, which he failed to do.

Johnson barely left the dugout during the match, perhaps a sign he had thrown in the towel by that point. He can normally be seen being a constant pest in the ear of the fourth official or remonstrating with his opposite number.

The writing was on the wall for the beleaguered Hibs boss when Livingston took the lead immediately after Martin Boyle had fired the Hibees level. The home support made their feelings known with a chant suggesting Johnson go elsewhere. Few managers come back from that point and so it proved for Johnson.

For Hibs, the next appointment is crucial. The club took their time appointing Johnson, they can’t afford to dither this time.

Brian McDermott, as director of football, should already have a shortlist of preferred targets and initial moves aimed at filling the position ought to be under way.