The Red Kop team talk joy for Jordan Henderson as the rest of the world got to see what Liverpool fans do in the level of his performance against Senegal.

There's also the burning question - can the Reds lure Jude Bellingham to Anfield?

Plus Darwin Núñez is on his way home back into the arms of Jurgen and why Klopp can never, ever leave.

Paul Salt and Giulia Bould talk to fans Mick Moran from The Kopite Podcast and Harriet Prior from The Anfield Wrap.

