Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Brentford are just the fourth side to record a clean sheet in four Premier League games in a row at home this season after Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, with the Bees doing so for the first time in their top-flight history.

Southampton have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games (D2 L7). Since the start of March, only relegated sides Norwich (4) and Watford (3) have picked up fewer points in the top-flight (5 for Southampton), with Saints shipping more goals than any other side in that time (24).

In the nine Premier League games since Christian Eriksen’s first start for Brentford on 5 March, the club have accrued 19 points (W6 D1 L2), after managing just four from the nine directly before that (W1 D1 L7).