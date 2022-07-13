Celtic hit four to beat Banik Ostrava

Celtic continued their pre-season preparations with a 4-2 victory over Czech side Banik Ostrava.

Eidar Sehic fired the hosts into an early lead at the Mestsky Stadium, but Kyogo Furuhashi soon levelled from a James Forrest cut-back.

Matt O’Riley then shot the Scottish champions in front, while Giorgios Giakoumakis volleyed in from an Anthony Ralston cross early in the second half.

Muhamed Tijani hit back for the hosts, but Liel Abada restored the two-goal cushion after a Giakoumakis effort had been saved.