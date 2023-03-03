McGeady ruled out for season

Hibs winger Aiden McGeady has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old faces four to six months on the sidelines and a second visit to a specialist next week will determine whether he requires surgery.

McGeady pulled up injured in the first half of Hibs' last game, the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on 18 February.

The former Republic of Ireland international is out of contract this summer, having moved to Easter Road one a one-year deal last June.