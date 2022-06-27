'Adingra could be a snip for the money' - expert analysis
New Brighton striker Simon Adingra could well prove an astute purchase if he is given time to develop, says Danish football expert Henry Nicholls.
The Ivorian, 20, has signed from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on a four-year deal.
You can watch a clip of Nicholls' analysis below or listen to the full BBC Radio Sussex Sport interview here
🎥 Simon Adringa : Danish football expert Henry Nicholls @footballinDK gives us the run down on #bhafc new signing from Nordsjaelland.— BBC Radio Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) June 27, 2022
Full interview with @johnnycantor_ here 👉 https://t.co/hmaOM175zU pic.twitter.com/YISjrV64vx
