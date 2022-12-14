Arsenal ended their warm-weather training camp with a 2-1 win over Italian side AC Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta started a strong side that included the returning Ben White and Thomas Partey, as well as captain Martin Odegaard, who scored along with Reiss Nelson.

Reflecting on the trip to the Middle East, manager Mikel Arteta said: "We have to raise the standards. We discussed the things that we are doing really well, and it is not a coincidence the way we have been performing but if we want to challenge at the top, we have to improve certain things.

"We’ve been lucky because we’ve brought a lot of kids here, but what they have done is not only maintain the standards, but increase them, so I want to say thank you so much to them because they have been key in this camp to have a successful period in training and compete in the competition."

Arteta also said Arsenal could do business in the January transfer window, stating: "We are looking and we are active in the possibilities. If we can find the players that will strengthen the team, we will try."

Arteta's side will now return to London to take on Juventus at Emirates Stadium in preparation for a Premier League clash with fellow London rivals West Ham on Boxing Day.