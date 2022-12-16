We asked for your thoughts on Jamaal Lascelles' Newcastle future and whether January might be a good time for him to move on.

Here are some of your comments:

Cam: Lascelles needs to go. Pretty clear he won’t feature in main Premier League games and seems clear too that Eddie Howe and his recruiters are searching for better alternatives. He’s served the club very well, but after nine years time to move.

Jon: We have players who have served the club very well for some time, Lascelles included. If they want consistent minutes, now may be the time to leave.

Andrew: He has been a great servant of the club through difficult times. Unfortunately he's never looked the best on the ball and his time with us is surely coming to an end.

Richard: Jamal Lascelles may well want to stay at Newcastle to see if next year's possible European involvement may mean more opportunity. An injury to Botman or Schar would see him back on the pitch unless Burny moves back to CB. That said, maybe a move back to Forest might interest him - they could do with the experience and ability.