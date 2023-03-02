Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Every Hammers fan can visualise this goal.

The audacity, the technique, the execution. Goals like that are so rare to see, as they are barely converted.

Prior to each match at Upton Park, to get both the players and supporters up for the fixture, that goal (and commentary of the goal) was the last clip on the big screens. It still sends shivers down the spines of the West Ham faithful.

Speaking as someone born in the year the goal was scored, I have seen the strike so much that I feel like I was there to watch it live. I used to try and mimic Di Canio at the park growing up; it was such a staple goal.

The ball into Di Canio from Trevor Sinclair only makes the move that much better. Still, 23 years later, goosebumps.

