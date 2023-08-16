Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Ex-Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino famously said "I drive the bus" after taking over at Elland Road. The present incumbent Paraag Marathe wanted to help his predecessor Andrea Radrizzani "to fly the plane" before upgrading himself from first officer to pilot. The 49ers Enterprises are no longer second in the command in the cockpit, nor just contributing to the fuel costs, but are in full control of the aircraft and its direction of travel.

Manager Daniel Farke has also made it clear that he too is in charge of his own cockpit: "I made it clear, no one tells me who I should pick or who is not picked. It is just up to me as a manager to make the decisions on who is ready to play. I want to be in the driver's seat".

It was a show of strength from Farke who revealed that Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa are all training separately and are "not part of the dressing room" whilst their futures are decided. The German demands players who are completely dedicated to the club.

When asked about forward Sonny Perkins' availability, he added: "Yes, if I pick him. Each and every player has the chance to shine in training to prove and show that he is ready to play. If the player is not there on the level we need for the Championship, I won't pick him. I think it would be the wrong sign to choose a player who is not there with top class training performances. I'd rather go with less players, but with those who are there spirited and committed."

Farke indicated that nearing the end of the transfer window has strengthened United's hand in terms of the players' contractual positions, "the more we are in control over the situation. Over the last days the situation has eased up a little."

Even better, he suggests, the club can save the best of its business until last because "we are quite confident that we will have a competitive group come the end of August."