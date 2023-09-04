Hibernian showed "resilience" to earn their first three points of the season with a late win at Pittodrie against Aberdeen, says goalscorer Adam Le Fondre, and hopes it can act as "a launchpad" for their season.

The 36-year-old scored the opener after 75 minutes to get the ball rolling for the managerless Easter Road side, guided by David Gray.

"With the distraction of the European campaign and the poor start to the season, we needed to get a good result going in to the international break," he told BBC Scotland.

"Everyone pitched in, and we put on a really good team performance. We were really resilient and we got the goals off the back of that as well.

"It now has to be a good launchpad," he added.

"It's a good starting point, a building block for us. We'll go into the international break and work hard, get a little bit of rest and come back stronger."

The veteran striker added he and his teammates have been "disappointed" with their start to the season because they "have a good squad".

"As a group we have been disappointed with the games and how they've panned out at the start of the season because we know we have got a good squad here," he said.

"We know we have got goals in the team, but it's all about pitching in on the defensive end and making sure we are strong at the back and when we get chances at the other end, to put them away."