We asked for your reaction to West Ham's 3-1 win over Backa Topola in their Europa League opener.

Here are some of your comments:

Tom: We were inevitably going to win but it was a dire performance. I don’t see what Moyes sees in Ings that Mubama doesn’t have - we need to use these games to give our great academy players a chance. Still our new signings looked very solid and James Ward-Prowse cannot stop getting involved in goals. What a signing!

Neil: Struggled to break them down, almost like playing ourselves, don't think they would have scored had it not been for our complacency. Mavropanos looks comfortable and Kudus is going to be good for us.

Gerald: I do not like Moyes' strategy. Play your best proven players and kill off the game, then substitute.

Robert: At the end of the day, a win in Europe is a win and it continues our fine start to the season. Move on to our next game in the Premier League.

Robin: A good opening test for what is now a decent squad. Olympiakos away will be an even stiffer test.