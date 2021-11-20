Norwich v Southampton: Confirmed team news
New Norwich City manager Dean Smith has named three changes to the side which recorded a first win of the season against Brentford prior to the international break.
Todd Cantwell is handed a first league start since August, as Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour and defender Grant Hanley also come in.
Andrew Omobamidele and Pierre Lees-Melou drop to the bench, while Kieran Dowell misses out.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, McLean, Cantwell, Gilmour, Rashica, Pukki.
Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes just the one change to the Saints side which defeated Dean Smith's Aston Villa 1-0 last time out.
That sees 22-year-old Ibrahima Diallo replace the absent Stuart Armstrong at Carrow Road.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams.
Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Smallbone, Tella, Walcott, Valery.