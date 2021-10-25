BBC Sport

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich: In pictures

Mason Mount kicked off the scoring for Chelsea after eight minutes, netting his first Blues goal since their Champions League semi-final second leg win against Real Madrid in May

Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the Blues' lead just 10 minutes later, scoring his first of the season

Full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell were also on the scoresheet. James chipped the ball over Tim Krul for Chelsea's third, while Chilwell scored in his fourth successive game to extend the Blues' lead to 4-0

A hat-trick for Mount and a 7-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side keeps them at the top of the Premier League table after nine matches