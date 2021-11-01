Nuno's stats at Tottenham...

Nuno is just the second Spurs manager to lose as many as five of his first 10 Premier League games in charge of the club, after Christian Gross in 1997-98;

Tottenham have not had a shot on target in their last two hours and 16 minutes of football, since Harry Kane’s effort in the 44th minute against West Ham;

Saturday's defeat by Manchester United was the first time Spurs have failed to have a shot on target in a Premier League home game since December 2013;

Spurs have already lost two Premier League home games by at least three goals this season - they’d only lost by such a margin at home once in the seven previous campaigns combined;