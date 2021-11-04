I'll have the lottery numbers as well please, Kelvin

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

At half-time Kelvin Etuhu, the former Manchester City player alongside me at Etihad Stadium, said the Blues needed to step the intensity up and try crossing it in instead of walking it into the goal. They did. City won. So he clearly knows.

The first 15 minutes were electric from City, and they deservedly took the lead. Remarkably, immediately after that, they eased off and Club Bruges could start to be difficult. In the second, they switched it up a little and got what they deserved.

So, heads will turn to Saturday. And I think there's food for thought. Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan will give Pep Guardiola something to think about for the derby with Manchester United.

Gundogan was consistent in the game, controlling, in the space, trying to find the right pass. Sterling, influential from the minute he came on.