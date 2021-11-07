Arsenal 1-0 Watford: Ranieri reaction

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The performance was very good, especially the first half. Of course there was the penalty but Ben Foster made a fantastic save.

"I want to say something about the goal because when we put the ball out voluntary, everyone expects [the opposition] to give the ball back to you but there was not that respect from the Arsenal players.

"We fight a lot but we must be very calm when we have the right ball. We have a very good chance to draw the match. It is OK, we are building the basement and the basement is strong enough.

"Of course I want much better from my players but for the beginning I am happy. I am very confident with the club and the players and the fans and altogether we can see the 40 points."