On the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards examine the best South Americans to grace the Premier League.

Carlos Tevez's arrival at Etihad Stadium stunned the world when he left Manchester United to join Mark Hughes' team in 2008 - but Richards says he was the catalyst for City's sustained success ever since.

"He transformed City in terms of challenging for trophies," he said. "He was our missing piece and propelled us onto a different level.

"His all-round game was better than Sergio Aguero's."

Fernandinho, on the other hand, didn't sign until 2013 but his trophy haul of four Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup in eight years speaks volumes.

"He's such an intelligent footballer," said Lineker. "He's 36 now and still performing brilliantly."

Richards also paid tribute to former team-mate Pablo Zabaleta, who just missed out on the top 10.

"He's not got the flair of some of these players," said Richards. "But in terms of hard work and dedication, he was a top player who could play anywhere."

Listen to Match of the Day Top 10: Greatest South Americans in Premier League history on BBC Sounds