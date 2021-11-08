Liverpool's defending 'awful' against West Ham

Liverpool's defending against West Ham was "awful", according to England’s all-time most capped player Fara Williams.

The Reds lost 3-2 at London Stadium on Sunday with two of the goals coming from set pieces as their 25-match unbeaten run came to an end.

"For all the talk of Virgil Van Dijk being the best defender in the world, since returning from his injury I don’t think he is back to his best yet and Liverpool’s back four certainly isn’t either," Williams told the Football Daily podcast.

"The defending for the two goals from the set pieces was awful.

"Defensively they don’t look as strong as they did two seasons ago when they won the league."

