Dean Smith may be a lifelong Aston Villa fan but he's no longer thinking about his former club as he settles into life as Norwich City manager.

Asked for his thoughts on the appointment of Steven Gerrard as his replacement at Villa Park, Smith laughed and he said he had "no idea".

"He's obviously been very successful at Rangers," Smith said at his news conference at Carrow Road.

"I hope he's successful at Aston Villa but not at the expense of Norwich City."