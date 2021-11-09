Newcastle fans need to "get behind" new boss Eddie Howe in order to "pull the club out of the trouble they're in", says former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given.

Howe was appointed on a contract until the summer of 2024 to replace Steve Bruce at St James' Park.

Asked on 5 Live Breakfast if the 43-year-old was the right appointment, Given - who made 463 appearances for Newcastle between 1997 and 2009 - replied: "Time will tell. Now, we have to get behind him.

"There’ll be some fans going: 'We could have got somebody else.’ But the club’s in such a perilous position at the bottom of the league, they have to get behind this appointment, and really support Eddie and his staff.

“The club have to come together now, as one. There’ve been too many years with the previous owner, fighting and fans not being happy. There’s been a disconnection there.

"It’s going to be a long slog, a long winter ahead of them."

Listen to more from Given from 2:54'00 on the full episode of 5 Live Breakfast on BBC Sounds