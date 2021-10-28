BBC Sport

Frank on keeper decisions, injuries & five subs

Published

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Burnley.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • With first-choice keeper David Raya out injured, Frank says one of Matthew Cox or Nathan Sheppard will be on the bench. Alvaro Fernandez will continue in goal;

  • Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock could be available to play but both will be assessed before the trip to Turf Moor;

  • Frank reiterated that he was impressed with his players' performance in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Stoke;

  • He also said he supported the reintroduction of five substitutes in the Premier League.