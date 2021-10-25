BBC Sport

Crystal Palace 1–1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Crystal Palace have gone unbeaten in their opening five home league matches of a season for the first time since 1996-97 in the second tier, last doing so in the top-flight back in 1990-91.

  • Newcastle have gone nine Premier League games without a win (drawn four, lost five) after winning five of the eight before that (drawn one, lost two).

  • Palace are just the 10th side in Premier League history to draw six of their first nine games of a season, and the first since Sunderland and Stoke in 2012-13.