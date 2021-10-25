Crystal Palace 1–1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats
Crystal Palace have gone unbeaten in their opening five home league matches of a season for the first time since 1996-97 in the second tier, last doing so in the top-flight back in 1990-91.
Newcastle have gone nine Premier League games without a win (drawn four, lost five) after winning five of the eight before that (drawn one, lost two).
Palace are just the 10th side in Premier League history to draw six of their first nine games of a season, and the first since Sunderland and Stoke in 2012-13.