People should be wary of doubting the form of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

The Belgian forward has now gone seven games without a goal, having started the season with four in his first four games.

Lukaku was forced off with an ankle injury 23 minutes into the Blues' Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday, which could keep him out "for some matches".

“I wouldn’t write Lukaku off, he will get 20-plus goals this season,” Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He will turn out to be a brilliant signing and Chelsea will be there or thereabouts in the Premier League at the end of the season.

"They are a really good outfit. They are a tough team to break down and have a threat in many, many areas.”

Hear more on Chelsea and Lukaku from 18’40 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.