'The recipe for a perfect game of football'

Manchester City's Champions League game against Club Bruges has all the makings of a perfect game of football, says former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

"Generally in the Champions League in most years, it’s a bit easy to get out of the groups," he said on the Football Daily podcast.

"But there are one or two groups that always throw in a surprise. Before this one started, many of us felt it would be PSG and Manchester City, but it’s miles away from that.

"I don’t even think it’s a game that Manchester City will think a draw will be good. I think they want to come and get the three points. But it’s going to be a difficult one.

"Bruges had two good results so far already. One is fair enough, but two is not lucky any more. They’ve had good results against very good teams. They’ve got a real ability to play decent football but, most importantly, they are under no illusions that there are any expectations on them, other than the ones they put on themselves.

"It is the recipe for the perfect game of football. Two teams that want to go out and win, as opposed to in years gone past when guns come to town and teams sit back.

"That's not going to happen and that's why it has every chance of being a cracker."

Listen to the preview of Club Bruges v Man City on the Football Daily podcast