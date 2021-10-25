Manchester United need to see "a little bit more coaching" from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

"Ole is up against the best managers in the world," Richards told Match of the Day 2.

"I have protected him up to this point. I think he has done an excellent job in bringing back the feel good factor. But now he is under scrutiny because when you bring in Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho, the squad is now as good as anyone else's in the league.

"If they are not performing, of course we have to criticise him. This was a bit of the players and the manager.

"We need a little bit more coaching from Ole. I couldn't' see a style of play.

"Before the game he said they would go on the front foot but that wasn't front foot, it was people doing it by themselves. There was no cohesion in the team."

