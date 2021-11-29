BBC Sport

Leeds v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Leeds have won each of their past five home league games against Crystal Palace, since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in March 2006.

  • In the Premier League, Crystal Palace have lost four of their past six meetings with Leeds, winning the other two in August 1997 (2-0) and November 2020 (4-1).

  • This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Palace with the Eagles above the Whites in the table since March 1991, when third-placed Palace won 2-1 against fourth-placed Leeds at Elland Road with goals from Ian Wright and John Salako.