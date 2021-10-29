Burnley v Brentford: Team news

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns in the wake of their midweek defeat by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Manager Sean Dyche made seven changes for that tie, including the return of defender Ben Mee after his recovery from coronavirus.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is facing up to five months on the sidelines following a knee injury sustained against Leicester.

Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo will have minor injuries assessed.

