Smith on West Ham, Bailey's fitness and progression
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game at home to West Ham.
Here are the key lines:
Smith confirmed goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be back, despite flying home this week for "personal issues" but midfielder Morgan Sanson misses out with illness and winger Trezeguet is still "coming back from injury".
He admits summer signing Leon Bailey is still not 100% fit. Smith said: "We’re having to manage him carefully. He came with no pre-season and an injury from international football. He got injured against Everton and we’ve had to wrap him in cotton wool."
Smith said he was unsurprised how well West Ham are doing, adding: "They're a very good team with a very good coach. He's got them playing well in the league and Europe. They have a very good squad and way of playing that suits all their players."
Villa have lost three on the spin but Smith says he believes they will be a "top-10 team this season" after finishing 11th last term, adding "progression is the word and we want to progress".
Asked if the team is better with a back three or four, Smith said: "I think we have variation in the squad with the players we have. I could have bought any player off bar the goalkeeper (against Arsenal). It wasn't all down to the system, we didn't play well enough in the first half."