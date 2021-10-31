Norwich 1-2 Leeds - Farke reaction

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says his players will never give up after another defeat left them eight points from safety at the bottom of the table.

The Canaries went down 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Leeds United and remain without a league win since winning promotion.

"It is disappointing as these are the type of games you need to win to earn the right to stay in this league," added Farke.

"It is the story of our season. We have lost to the top three but all the others have been tight competitive games.

"You have to be honest. Once you have two points after 10 games it is not good enough.

"If you are always unlucky you need to add quality and there is only one answer. We cannot afford lots of quality players, we need hard work on the training field.

"That is the only answer. I cannot blame my players for lacking attitude and work ethic. But if this is not enough, we need to work even harder.

"There is no guarantee for a self-funding club who has to work with young players but the guarantee is that we will never give up."