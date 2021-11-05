Manchester United's Raphael Varane will be out for a month after injuring his hamstring against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Victor Lindelof missed that game with a minor injury and will be monitored, while Paul Pogba is serving a three-match ban.

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace.

His absence is likely to mean John Stones starts just his second league game of the season.

City will assess full-back Kyle Walker, who was substituted against Club Bruges on Wednesday after suffering what manager Pep Guardiola called "a kick on his foot".

