One Norwich City fan has been telling BBC Radio Norfolk that one of her biggest concerns about the new crest was the impact it might have on her tattoo.

"I, like many other Norwich fans, have got a tattoo and I think all of us were quite worried they were going to change the badge and our tattoos would be out of date," said Terri.

"But the change is subtle enough that they've kept all the original elements.

"The more I look at it the more it's growing on me. I think it's much sleeker and a smarter design. You can see how easy it's going to be replicated on different media, so I can see why they've done the upgrade.

"It's not a radical change but I'm definitely warming to it."