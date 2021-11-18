Ricardo's century highlights

Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira has been reflecting on making his 100th appearance for the club in his last outing at Leeds.

The 28-year-old has picked out some highlights since making his £21.8m move from Porto in 2018 and said: "I would say winning the FA Cup, even though I didn’t play in the final, because that was such an amazing achievement for the team.

"The game against Manchester City in my first season is one of my favourites, and the 9-0 win against Southampton stands out too.

"The Community Shield victory earlier this season is one of my highlights as well. Those are a few, but there have been so many fantastic games and memories so far."