Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BT Sport: "We wanted to stay patient but at the same time not fall asleep. We wanted to increase the rhythm and intensity. It's so tough to create and score but we created so much. An amazing performance and a fantastic result.

"We were sharper than in Turin, we took more risks, something we lacked in Turin. By control you cannot hurt them - you need to penetrate with runs off the ball. We were very good and scored nice goals.

"I feel very aware that we do the invisible work and when we have to defend we really defend and dig in."

On injuries to Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante: "Ben has a sharp pain in the knee. N'Golo twisted his knee a little bit. They will both be examined on Wednesday. They are very sad things because N'Golo was very good before he went off and Chilly has been in a fantastic moment."

On keeping his squad happy: "The best thing to keep them happy is to win and everyone has to fight for their place. We still have some tough decisions. I feel like they are disappointed [when left out] but they will never let the team down and show it for too long and it doesn't affect their work ethic. We are in a good place. Sometimes you take tough decisions - it's like this in football. The best thing is to win and we want to keep on winning."